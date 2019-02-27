New York judge visits Lady Liberty to assess climber's possible sentence

A federal judge visited the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday to assess what the proper sentence should be for a woman convicted last year of scaling the landmark in a protest against immigration policies.

Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein visited the iconic statue with 44-year-old Therese Patricia Okoumou to see what danger the activist wrought for tourists and first responders when she had to be rescued at the conclusion of her July 4 climb, the New York Post reported.

STATUE OF LIBERTY CLIMBER SCALES TEXAS BUILDING IN IMMIGRATION PROTEST

In December, Okoumou was found guilty of trespassing, interfering with agency functions and disorderly conduct for scaling the bottom of the Statue of Liberty.

Okoumou "endangered herself and the NYPD and U.S. Park Police officers who rescued and apprehended her," the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York said.

Gorenstein’s hourlong visit was meant to help the judge decide on an appropriate punishment for Okoumou, who was recently arrested again in Texas and accused of climbing a building in protest of immigration policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Okoumou was set to be sentenced on March 19 for the Lady Liberty climb, but her arrest this month prompted Gorenstein to call for a bail hearing on Friday, the Post reported.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.