New York City
Published

New York City shooting leaves 1 person dead, another wounded; 2 suspects in custody

Police say 2 suspects were taken into custody but no arrests have been made

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
An overnight shooting in New York City left one person dead and another person wounded, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident near 2256 Morris Ave. in the Bronx early Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital.

Two victims suffered gunshot wounds in the overnight shooting, police said. They were both rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

NYPD car

A shooting in New York City overnight left one person dead and another person wounded. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in his left leg and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in his left hip. He is in the hospital in stable condition.

NYPD car

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other is in stable condition. (iStock)

The police spokesperson said two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident and that a firearm was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.