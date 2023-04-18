Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City parking garage collapses, leaving multiple people injured, 1 dead

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was head over to the scene of the collapsed parking garage, according to his office

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Parking garage collapses in Manhattan Video

Parking garage collapses in Manhattan

 Former Los Vegas police officer Randy Sutton provides details on responding to the collapse on 'The Story.'

A parking garage in Manhattan partially collapsed Tuesday afternoon, leaving multiple people injured and at least one person confirmed dead. 

Local reports say the parking garage is located at 57 Ann Street between Nassau Street and William Street. The floors of the four-story building reportedly collapsed around 4:15 p.m., sending cars crashing below

Paramedics transport a victim on a stretcher following a garage collapse at 37 Ann Street in New York City, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Paramedics transport a victim on a stretcher following a garage collapse at 37 Ann Street in New York City, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Peter Gerber)

Fire officials said six workers were in the building. Of these, four were transferred to the hospital in stable condition, one refused medical attention, and one person was confirmed dead. Everyone else inside the parking lot is believed to be accounted for. 

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SET TO TESTIFY BEFORE OHIO SENATE PANEL REGARDING DERAILMENT

Footage circulating on social media shows smashed cars and debris billowing toward the sky as people can be heard shouting from within. 

NYPD officers inspect the site of a garage collapse at 37 Ann Street in New York City, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

NYPD officers inspect the site of a garage collapse at 37 Ann Street in New York City, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital )

FDNY told Fox News Digital its members were pulled out because of concerns about the structural stability of the building. Mayor Adams said fire officials used a robotic dog to assist in the rescue.  

Authorities were asking people to avoid the area "due to an emergency response." 

Firefighters inspect the site of a garage collapse at 37 Ann Street in New York City, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Firefighters inspect the site of a garage collapse at 37 Ann Street in New York City, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Peter Gerber)

Nearby Pace University canceled classes near its NYC Campus. The university said 33 Beekman and 161 William were evacuated. Accommodations were being made for residential students. 

Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on the collapse and held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide updates. 

NYPD officers inspect the site of a garage collapse at 37 Ann Street in New York City, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

NYPD officers inspect the site of a garage collapse at 37 Ann Street in New York City, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Department of Buildings told Fox News Digital its personnel is on the scene, and an investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 