New York City mom pistol-whipped, beaten in front of her children, police say

New York City police are searching Wednesday for three suspects accused of assaulting a 22-year-old mother in front of her children, allegedly striking her in the head with a gun and beating her with a baseball bat.

The incident happened Friday night in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. The brutal attack also comes as residents in the Big Apple reportedly are on edge following the brutal murder last weekend of a woman who was stabbed 40 times after being followed into her Chinatown apartment.

Friday night's alleged attack also took place just blocks away from where police, Tuesday, reportedly opened fire on a vehicle during a traffic stop after the driver attempted to ram two officers.

In a statement, the NYPD told Fox News Digital that the mother exited her vehicle around 7 p.m. in front of 1663 Park Avenue when she "was approached by three unknown male individuals."

"One of the individuals displayed a firearm and handed it off to a second individual who proceeded to strike the victim on the left side of her head with the gun, causing swelling and bruising," police said. "The individuals then struck the victim's vehicle multiple times with bats causing substantial damage."

Investigators say two children were inside the vehicle at the time of the alleged attack.

"The victim was able to drive away to a safe location and the individuals fled to parts unknown," police added. "EMS responded and treated the victim on scene for minor injuries."

Photos released by police of the suspects depict three men in dark jackets, while at least one as wearing ripped jeans.

The motive for the alleged assault wasn’t clear. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

