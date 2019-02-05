New York City man seen shattering lingerie store window, taking Barack Obama mannequin

A man was caught on surveillance video last month shattering a lingerie store window before abruptly pulling out a mannequin of former President Barack Obama and throwing it to the ground.

The owner of Romantic Depot, located in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, released the video of the Jan. 26 incident to the New York Daily News.

The security footage shows the seemingly angry man kick the storefront window, which owner Glen Buzzetti said featured Obama dressed as a prince, and President Donald Trump dressed as a princess donning a Make America Great Again hat.

The suspect was recorded pacing on the sidewalk in front of the shop, before opening up a gate to a construction area and removing a cinderblock, which he threw into the window, shattering it.

After picking up his glove from the ground, the man turned to leave before changing his mind — going back for the body double of the 44th president.

He appeared to grab one of the mannequin's arms before throwing it to the ground and walking off.

The man was stopped by a member of the store's security team before being surrounded by Obama fans, Buzzetti said.

“We had to protect [the suspect] from the crowd,” the store owner said. “He could have been killed. We had women trying to kick him in the head. We had to protect him because he had damaged the Obama image.”

Buzzetti said the suspect "definitely was a Trump supporter who was very angry with Obama's policies, and he kept on repeating it after he was caught that he hated Obama and Obama ruined the country."

The alleged assailant said the Obama mannequin was looking at him funny.

“He said, 'That doll was giving me bad looks. I’m tired of him. Obama brought the country down.' He said he walks by the store every day and sees Obama every day and it made him really angry," according to Buzzetti.

The incident reportedly cost the shop $1,000 in damages.