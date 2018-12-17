Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published

3 NYPD officers among 9 people injured in East Harlem fire, officials say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York City, USA - September 2, 2014: Fire department New York emblem

New York City, USA - September 2, 2014: Fire department New York emblem (iStock)

Fire engulfed a five-story apartment building in New York City early Monday and left nine people, including three police officers, injured, officials said.

The blaze occurred at an East Harlem apartment in upper Manhattan. At least one of the three police officers injured in the fire suffered serious injuries, but they weren’t considered life-threatening, the New York Post reported. Seven people suffered minor injuries.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. and was under control about 30 minutes later, according to New York's WNBC-TV reported. Responding officers were reportedly banging on doors to warn residents about the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

A dozen New York City Fire Department units, comprising about 60 firefighters, responded to the blaze, the Post reported.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.