New Orleans courtroom brawl erupts after man pleads guilty to killing his 3 children

A fight broke out in a New Orleans courtroom Thursday after a man pleaded guilty to murdering his three children in an arson house fire last year.

New Orleans news outlets report that Joseph Washington had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder when he was attacked by a woman related to the children.

Other relatives joined in the attack before deputies restored order. One arrest was reported.

Washington’s plea came after prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in the case, meaning Washington will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Washington set fire to his ex-wife’s house in October in what police chief Anne Kirkpatrick called a "horrific" act of domestic violence. Police said the fire killed a 3-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

Police said the children’s mother had called 911 saying the children's father planned to burn the house down. The mother was not at home at the time. Moments later, the fire was reported.