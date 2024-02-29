Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Louisiana man who allegedly killed toddler, shot self was distraught over elder son's murder, police say

Melvin McClinton Sr., 39, remains 'unresponsive'; 3-year-old boy found dead at Kenner, LA crime scene

Authorities in a New Orleans suburb say a man who was distraught over the recent slaying of his 18-year-old son shot his 3-year-old son to death and then shot himself.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said the child was dead when police officers arrived at the house where the shooting occurred Wednesday night. The father was found unconscious outside the house with a gunshot wound. He remained "unresponsive" as of Thursday morning, Conley told reporters.

Conley said police were told that the father, identified by news outlets as Melvin McClinton Sr., 39, was already suffering emotional problems following the Feb. 5 shooting death of his older son, Melvin McClinton Jr. "His family did indicate that his emotional issues and his anger issues were coming forward a lot more aggressive since that incident," he said.

New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport crime

Authorities report a suburban New Orleans man killed his three-year-old son in a murder-suicide attempt because he was distraught over his older son's recent killing. (Fox News)

Wednesday night's shooting followed an altercation with the 3-year-old's mother.

"There was a domestic disturbance over the father's disciplining of the child," Conley said. "We think that might have triggered him to escalate into that act of violence."

News outlets report that a 19-year-old suspect was arrested soon after the death of Melvin McClinton Jr. The suspect faces a first-degree murder charge.