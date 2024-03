Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot near the city of Tucumcari on Friday morning, while police say the suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The officer was gunned down on Interstate 40 near mile marker 320, the New Mexico State Police said in a post on X just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Details about the deadly incident are unclear, and police said they would provide further details later.

SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER IN THE FACE

The police post was accompanied by a grainy image of the suspect, who police say was wearing a brown hoodie and jacket at the time.

A second photograph of the suspect was released by the New Mexico State Police at around 1:20 p.m. Police say he was last seen on foot on the I-40 Frontage Road at milepost 304 between Montoya and Newkirk.

The Quay County Sun, citing Police Chief Patti Lopez, reports that the shooting occurred at about 5:30 a.m. this morning.

INTERNAL REVIEW SHOWS AGGRAVATING FACTORS IN NEW MEXICO OFFICER'S DEADLY SHOOTING

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said "other injuries" were sustained during efforts to apprehend the suspect, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

"This has to be an incredibly painful and horrific time for family and friends," she said.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina offered his condolences on X.

"I am heartbroken hearing the news of the [New Mexico State Police] officer shot and killed this morning. My prayers are with the department, family and friends of the fallen officer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police blocked one lane of I-40 westbound near the scene this morning while a rest area near Newkirk was also closed off, according to The Quay County Sun.

The Quay County Sun reports that the incident marks the first death of a state police officer since 2021, when police officer Darian Jarrott was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Deming.