New Mexico

New Mexico man sentenced to life in prison for 2023 murder of Alamogordo police officer

Dominic De La O, 27, was found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Alamogordo police officer Anthony Ferguson

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
A 27-year-old man convicted of killing a New Mexico police officer during a traffic stop last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to New Mexico State Police (NMSP).

Dominic De La O was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday, the agency said in a news release on Wednesday.

A jury found De La O guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, resisting/evading an officer, and criminal trespass on Nov. 8.

He is responsible for the July 2023 death of 41-year-old Alamogordo police officer Anthony Ferguson.

Dominic De La O

Dominic De La O, who was 26 years old when he was arrested, was found guilty by a jury of murdering Alamogordo police officer Anthony Ferguson in July 2023. (New Mexico State Police)

"The conviction and sentencing of the person responsible for this senseless murder brings some measure of justice, but it will never replace the loss of Officer Ferguson," NMSP Chief Troy Weisler said in the release.

The incident began at around 2:18 a.m. on July 15, 2023, when Alamogordo police officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on De La O near Puerto Rico and 9th Street for driving without lights.

De La O fled from authorities, crashed into a light pole, exited the vehicle with a sawed-off shotgun and began running. 

During the foot pursuit, De La O turned around and shot Ferguson in the face. He died from his injuries at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, on July 16.

anthony ferguson

Officer Anthony Ferguson served the Alamogordo Police Department for 11 years before he was killed in the line of duty on July 16, 2023. (Alamogordo Police Department)

De La O was shot in the leg by police as he continued to flee to a nearby home, where he was arrested.

Weisler said state police will continue to work with "all our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who harm our officers are held accountable to the full extent of the law."

Another New Mexico man was sentenced to six years in prison in connection with the case for providing the modified shotgun to De La O. The DNA of Jonah Apodaca, 31, was located on the shell recovered from the chamber of the shotgun and ammo from the magazine tube, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"This tragic event has left an indelible mark on our law enforcement community, and our hearts continue to go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Tony Ferguson. His bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten," Weisler said.

Alamogordo police officer Anthony Ferguson

Alamagordo police officer Anthony Ferguson is survived by many loved ones, including his mother, father, four brothers, daughter and son. (Officer Down Memorial Page)

Ferguson was an 11-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, daughter and son.