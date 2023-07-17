New Mexico police officer dies after suspect shoots him in face with sawed-off shotgun during chase

A police officer in New Mexico has died after a suspect shot him in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a foot chase over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The Alamogordo Police Department announced that Officer Anthony Ferguson, 41, died of his injuries a day after a shootout with the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dominic De La O.

De La O was driving a vehicle around 2:20 a.m. Saturday without headlights or taillights when officers tried to pull him over, police said. De La O allegedly refused to stop, and officers did not pursue him at the time.

De La O later crashed into a light pole and fled from responding officers before engaging in the shootout with Ferguson, police said.

Police said De La O suffered a leg wound and was arrested after being treated and released from a hospital.

De La O, of Alamogordo, was being held at the Otero County jail on multiple charges including attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

It is believed that De La O will face upgraded charges now that Ferguson has died in the line of duty.

Ferguson, an 11-year veteran of the department, is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, daughter and son.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.