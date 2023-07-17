Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

New Mexico police officer dies after suspect shoots him in face with sawed-off shotgun during chase

Officer Anthony Ferguson was 11-year veteran of Alamagordo Police Department

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A police officer in New Mexico has died after a suspect shot him in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a foot chase over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The Alamogordo Police Department announced that Officer Anthony Ferguson, 41, died of his injuries a day after a shootout with the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dominic De La O.

De La O was driving a vehicle around 2:20 a.m. Saturday without headlights or taillights when officers tried to pull him over, police said. De La O allegedly refused to stop, and officers did not pursue him at the time.

De La O later crashed into a light pole and fled from responding officers before engaging in the shootout with Ferguson, police said.

anthony ferguson

Officer Anthony Ferguson served the Alamogordo Police Department for 11 years. (Alamogordo Police Department)

Police said De La O suffered a leg wound and was arrested after being treated and released from a hospital.

Dominic De La O

Dominic De La O, 26, of Alamogordo, was arrested and being held at the Otero County jail on multiple charges. (New Mexico State Police)

De La O, of Alamogordo, was being held at the Otero County jail on multiple charges including attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

wrecked car

De La O crashed a car into a pole before running from the scene and getting into a shootout with Ferguson, police said. (KRQE)

It is believed that De La O will face upgraded charges now that Ferguson has died in the line of duty.

officers taping off scene

Police said De La O was suffered a leg wound and was arrested upon his release from a hospital. (KRQE)

Ferguson, an 11-year veteran of the department, is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, daughter and son.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.