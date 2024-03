Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

New Jersey authorities said a 75-year-old woman died after she was hit and dragged by a car in a library parking lot.

Paramus resident Helen Koons was walking in the parking lot at the Paramus Public Library when she was hit by a car around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Paramus Police Department.

Police Chief Robert Guidetti told Fox News Digital that the car was exiting the library's rear parking lot at the time.

"Preliminary findings indicate that a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by a 94-year-old female from Paramus struck the pedestrian in the area of the crosswalk in the parking lot and dragged her 20 feet," the Paramus Police Department said in a statement.

NEIGHBORS RESCUE NEW JERSEY COUPLE TRAPPED IN MAJOR HOUSE FIRE: 'WE'RE HERE, WE'RE HERE'

Koons was promptly transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment. She sustained a head injury and was semi-alert while being transported, according to police.

Koons died shortly before noon the next day.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Helen Koons during this difficult time," the police department said in a statement.

FLORIDA WOMAN FLIPPED OFF DEPUTY WHILE DRIVING ERRATICALLY, YELLED SHE ‘HATES POLICE’: SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The 94-year-old driver was later charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and careless driving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The safety and well-being of our community members remain our utmost priority," the police department added. "We urge all individuals to exercise caution and vigilance, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic."