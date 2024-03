Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Florida woman allegedly flipped off a deputy and yelled that she "hates police" during an attempt to pull her over for erratically driving a car on the grass over the weekend.

Darla Rachel Vidal, 35, was arrested on one felony count of resisting an officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday when a Monroe County deputy observed Vidal driving a car on the grass at a high rate of speed on Key Deer Boulevard, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy attempted to pull Vidal over, but she allegedly did not stop and instead continued to swerve from the road to the grass.

Vidal also gave the middle finger to the deputy attempting to pull her over, according to the sheriff's office.

She nearly hit a deer with her car before she stopped on Pensacola Road and ran toward the deputy screaming that "she hates police" while refusing orders to stop, the MCSO said.

Vidal also allegedly urged the deputy to shoot her while she was pulling away and resisting arrest.

She was booked into the Monroe County Jail.