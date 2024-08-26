New Jersey woman charged after allegedly climbing into zoo's tiger enclosure, nearly getting bitten

A New Jersey woman has been charged after shocking video showed her entering a tiger closure at a south Jersey zoo last week, police said.

The Bridgeton Police Department said 24-year-old Zyair J. Dennis of Millville was arrested and charged with defiant trespassing and two city ordinance violations associated with climbing fences within a zoo.

The incident happened at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton on Aug. 18. Dennis was allegedly seen climbing over a wooden fence to reach the tiger.

In the video, it appeared as though she reached toward the tiger before the animal attempted to bite her hand.

The video then showed her darting back over the fence and leaving the enclosure. The tiger paced near the fence after her departure.

A sign posted outside the tiger enclosure read, "Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C."

Dennis was also allegedly caught-on-camera entering a bear enclosure on the same day.

An investigation was launched on Aug. 20 when city officials notified police that they had received videos from zoo visitors who witnessed the incidents.

After the incident, Bridgeton Police turned to social media and asked for the public's assistance in identifying the woman.

"A female climbed over the wooden fence and enticed the tiger at the interior fence, almost getting injured," the department said at the time.

Police said the video sparked great interest and the department received instant responses, leading to Dennis’ identification.

Police said Dennis will appear in Bridgeton Municipal Court at an undetermined date.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.