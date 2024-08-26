Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

New Jersey woman charged after allegedly climbing into zoo's tiger enclosure, nearly getting bitten

Zyair Dennis was charged with defiant trespassing and two city ordinance violations

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Tiger nearly bites woman who climbed over zoo fence Video

Tiger nearly bites woman who climbed over zoo fence

A woman climbed over the wooden fence and enticed the tiger at Cohanzic Zoo. (Credit: Facebook/ Bridgeton Police Department, NJ)

A New Jersey woman has been charged after shocking video showed her entering a tiger closure at a south Jersey zoo last week, police said.

The Bridgeton Police Department said 24-year-old Zyair J. Dennis of Millville was arrested and charged with defiant trespassing and two city ordinance violations associated with climbing fences within a zoo.

The incident happened at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton on Aug. 18. Dennis was allegedly seen climbing over a wooden fence to reach the tiger.

In the video, it appeared as though she reached toward the tiger before the animal attempted to bite her hand.

TIGER CUBS AND MOTHER SNUGGLE TOGETHER AT MEMPHIS ZOO | FOX NEWS VIDEO

Woman approaches tiger in enclosure

Police say 24-year-old Zyair J. Dennis allegedly climbed over an enclosure fence and "enticed" a tiger at Cohanzick Zoo. (Bridgeton Police via Facebook)

The video then showed her darting back over the fence and leaving the enclosure. The tiger paced near the fence after her departure.

A sign posted outside the tiger enclosure read, "Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C."

Dennis was also allegedly caught-on-camera entering a bear enclosure on the same day.

NEW JERSEY WOMAN CLIMBS INTO ZOO ENCLOSURE, ‘ENTICED TIBER,’ IS NEARLY BITTEN: VIDEO

Tiger enclosure sign

A sign posted at the tiger enclosure at Cohanzick Zoo reads, "Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C." (Bridgeton Police via Facebook)

An investigation was launched on Aug. 20 when city officials notified police that they had received videos from zoo visitors who witnessed the incidents.

After the incident, Bridgeton Police turned to social media and asked for the public's assistance in identifying the woman. 

"A female climbed over the wooden fence and enticed the tiger at the interior fence, almost getting injured," the department said at the time.

Police said the video sparked great interest and the department received instant responses, leading to Dennis’ identification.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said Dennis will appear in Bridgeton Municipal Court at an undetermined date.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.