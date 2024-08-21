New Jersey woman climbs into zoo enclosure, 'enticed tiger,' is nearly bitten: video

Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman who was caught on video climbing into a tiger enclosure.



The incident occurred at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, where the unidentified woman climbed over a wooden fence to reach the tiger.



In the video, it appears as though the woman reached toward the tiger before the animal attempted to bite her hand.

The video then shows the same woman darting back over the fence and leaving the enclosure. The tiger paced near the fence at her departure.



In a post on Facebook, Bridgeton Police asked for the public's assistance in identifying the woman. "A female climbed over the wooden fence and enticed the tiger at the interior fence almost getting injured."

"Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C," read a sign posted outside the tiger enclosure.



Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the as-yet unidentified woman are asked to contact police.