New Jersey woman climbs into zoo enclosure, 'enticed tiger,' is nearly bitten: video

According to Bridgeton police, the unidentified woman 'enticed the tiger,' 'almost getting injured'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Tiger nearly bites woman who climbed over zoo fence Video

Tiger nearly bites woman who climbed over zoo fence

Bridgeton Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman who "climbed over the wooden fence and enticed the tiger" at Cohanzic Zoo. (Credit: Facebook/ Bridgeton Police Department, NJ)

Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman who was caught on video climbing into a tiger enclosure.

The incident occurred at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, where the unidentified woman climbed over a wooden fence to reach the tiger.

In the video, it appears as though the woman reached toward the tiger before the animal attempted to bite her hand.

Woman approaches tiger in enclosure

Police are seeking to identify a woman who climbed over a zoo enclosure fence and "enticed" a tiger at Cohanzick Zoo. (Bridgeton Police via Facebook)

The video then shows the same woman darting back over the fence and leaving the enclosure. The tiger paced near the fence at her departure.

In a post on Facebook, Bridgeton Police asked for the public's assistance in identifying the woman. "A female climbed over the wooden fence and enticed the tiger at the interior fence almost getting injured."

Tiger enclosure sign

A sign posted at the tiger enclosure at Cohanzick Zoo reads, "Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C." (Bridgeton Police via Facebook)

"Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C," read a sign posted outside the tiger enclosure.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the as-yet unidentified woman are asked to contact police.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com