New Jersey
New Jersey house party draws state police over reports of gunfire: report

Most of the 100-200 party guests fled as the incident occurred, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Emergency vehicles were spotted in southern New Jersey early Sunday after reports that gunfire had broken out at a house party with 100 to 200 guests.

Authorities were investigating reports that shots rang out just before midnight Saturday in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

Most of the party guests fled as the incident occurred, FOX 29 reported.

Images posted by the station showed vehicles from the New Jersey State Police and the Bridgeton Fire Department.

There was no immediate confirmation of any injuries or people transported to hospitals, according to the station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

