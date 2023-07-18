Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

New Hampshire man pleads not guilty to Walmart parking lot beating death of 79-year-old victim

Brian Roberge, 52, allegedly straddled the chest of Jan VanTassel, 79, while hitting in the head and face, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Suffolk County authorities announce charges against Gilgo Beach suspect Video

Suffolk County authorities announce charges against Gilgo Beach suspect

Investigators detail the years-long investigation that led them to the arrest of Rex Heuermann, an architect from Massapequa Park, New York, as the suspect in the Long Island serial killer case.

A New Hampshire man accused of beating a 79-year-old victim to death in a Walmart parking lot has pleaded not guilty.

Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth, was being held without bail following his hearing. He faces a first-degree murder charge. 

Somersworth police said they received a call Friday about a man assaulting another man. When they arrived, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy concluded VanTassel’s cause of death was due to compressional asphyxia and that his manner of death was homicide, the New Hampshire's Attorney General's Office said.

BOY SCOUT DEAD IN BOATING ACCIDENT ON NEW HAMPSHIRE LAKE

The Walmart logo on a store

A New Hampshire man allegedly beat a 79-year-old man to death in the parking lot of a Walmart last week. He has pleaded not guilty.  (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

"The compressional asphyxia finding by Dr. Weinberg is consistent with eyewitness accounts that Mr. Roberge was straddling Mr. VanTassel's chest for several minutes while hitting him in the head and face," the AG's office said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roberge appeared in court Monday via video. A judge ordered him to be held without bail, citing "convincing evidence" to detain him. 

Authorities have not revealed what led to the altercation between the two men. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.