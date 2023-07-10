Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Boy Scout dead in boating accident on New Hampshire lake

Incident reported on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, NH

Associated Press
A Boy Scout has died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp, authorities said.

New Hampshire Fox News graphic

A Boy Scout has been reported dead following a boating accident on a Gilmanton, New Hampshire lake.

First responders received a 911 call about a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton on Friday afternoon, reporting that a young child was injured while on a boat. The young male, who was part of a group of campers at the Boy Scouts camp, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said. No other details were released.

A Scouts' representative confirmed to WMUR-TV that the boy was from Lexington, Massachusetts.

"We are heartbroken to confirm the death of a Scout ... following a tragic accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton," the Boy Scouts of America Daniel Webster Council in New Hampshire said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout’s family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."