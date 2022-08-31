NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

INSIDE THE INVESTIGATION - New DOJ filing accuses Trump of ‘likely’ trying to ‘conceal’ classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Continue reading …

‘SLAP IN THE FACE’ - Working-class taxpayers blast President Biden's student loan handout. Continue reading …



CREDIBILITY CONCERNS - Liberal media giving airtime to intel officials despite dubious comments about Trump and Hunter Biden. Continue reading …

HIGHLIGHTING A CRISIS - Austin man who was once homeless maps camps springing up around the city. Continue reading …



HEISMAN HOPEFULS - CJ Stroud, Bryce Young among the favorites to win college football's top prize. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

FAMILY FEUD - Trust linked to Gavin Newsom's in-laws made contribution to DeSantis PAC. Continue reading …



‘VIOLENT FAIRYTALE’ – NBC News reporter slammed Republicans outraged over the FBI raid on Trump's home. Continue reading …

‘SAFER AMERICA’ - Biden turns PA policy speech into political event, urges audience to vote for slate of Democrat candidates. Continue reading …

MEDIA



‘FIGHT LIKE HELL’ - Teen Vogue shares strong message of support for progressive Democrat. Continue reading …

MONEY LOSS - How Trump leaving office has impacted the Washington Post's bottom line. Continue reading …

‘FIGHTING LIKE REPUBLICANS’ - MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle praises Dems on student loan handouts. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON - California's leaders know nothing about energy. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - The AG and FBI need to encourage whistleblowers, not silence them. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HEROES OF KABUL - Mom shares how fallen Marine saved girls desperate to flee Taliban rule. Continue reading …

‘WON THE LOTTERY’ - Sisters born to same mother meet for first time in their 50s. Continue reading …

‘GOING TO KILL ME?’ - Bodyguard reveals Princess Di feared for her life before fatal crash. Continue reading …



BEAUTY BOOST - Strong demand for particular products sparks scramble for market share. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"[Electric] vehicles are a disaster for the energy grid, a disaster for the environment and a disaster for your personal autonomy."

- TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.