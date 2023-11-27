Nevada man allegedly drove 150 mph before deadly crash that split car in Arizona

Arizona police arrested a Las Vegas, Nevada man on manslaughter charges after he allegedly took part in a street race before reaching speeds of more than 150 mph and crashing, splitting the car in half and killing the two passengers inside.

FOX 10 in Phoenix reported that 32-year-old Derek Charles Franklin Glasscock was arrested on Saturday morning by the Tempe Police Department.

Court documents obtained by the station show the events that led to the deadly crash began at about 1:35 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Tempe police attempted to stop a Ford Mustang, later determined to be driven by Glasscock, which was seen taking part in a street race with another vehicle near Rural Road.

During the race, police claim, the Mustang reached up to 100 mph in a 35-mph zone.

"The Ford Mustang fled from police and a pursuit was not initiated. Shortly after the Ford Mustang fled from police, a cloud of smoke was seen rising into the air," court documents read. "It was discovered the same blue Ford Mustang had crashed on the east side of Rural Road, south of Broadway Road."

Just before the crash, investigators calculated, the Mustang Glasscock was driving may have reached 153 mph before he lost control.

The blue muscle car then flew off the road in the air and crashed into a power pole and two palm trees, the station reported. Because of the force of the crash, the Mustang split in half.

Investigators reported that Glasscock was pinned inside the vehicle, while a man and woman who were inside the vehicle before the crash, were ejected.

The man, identified by Tempe Police as 32-year-old Jesse Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The police department identified the woman as 31-year-old Maria Rangel, and according to court documents, she was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Rangel and Ruiz were reportedly in a relationship and living together.

When police were able to contact Glasscock after the crash, court documents state that he "repeatedly made spontaneous statements indicating he should not have been driving, and that he had been drinking alcohol."

The station reported that court documents show Glasscock admitted to having two whiskey mixed drinks between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

"Glasscock could not remember leaving Sun Bar, and stated the last thing he remembered was being inside his car after the crash," court documents read. "Glasscock also did not remember if anyone else was with him in the car but stated he had met with friends at Sun Bar."

After he was released from the hospital, Glasscock was transported to the Tempe City Jail.

He has been charged with two counts of reckless manslaughter.

A judge set Glasscock’s appearance bond at $20,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.