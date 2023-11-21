Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona man arrested for random killings of 2 men at Glendale bus stop

Dominic Celaya, 26, jailed on 2 counts each of first-degree murder, unlawful discharge

Associated Press
Published
  • Dominic Celaya, 26, has been arrested under suspicion he fatally shot two men at a Glendale, Arizona, bus stop.
  • Richard Hodakievic, 69, and Jaquey James, 24 — neither of whom are known to have any relation to Celaya — were pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot between two and three times each at the scene.
  • A third victim, 26-year-old Hans Schmidt, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two men at random at a bus stop in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, authorities said Tuesday.

Dominic Celaya, 26, was booked into jail Monday on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

According to charging documents, Celaya's girlfriend told police the couple got into an argument that afternoon while in the car. He got out of the car, walked across the street and fired shots into the air, police said.

Several witnesses say that is when they saw him shoot two men at the bus stop.

Responding officers found the two victims, 69-year-old Richard Hodakievic and 24-year-old Jaquey James. They each had been struck between two and three times, the charging documents said. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of two men at a Glendale, Arizona, bus stop. (Fox News)

Celaya fled on foot into an apartment complex and jumped a wall but a police canine located him, police said. A handgun was recovered from his backpack.

Investigators say there is no indication that the suspect knew either victim.

In a police interview, Celaya denied firing a gun and said he could not remember anything about the incident.

It was not known if Celaya had an attorney. A staff member with the Maricopa County Office of the Public Defender said Celaya is not listed as a client but it could be because it has only been a day since his arrest.

The shooting comes almost a week after a church leader was shot while preaching at the corner of another Glendale intersection 2 miles away.

Hans Schmidt, 26, was shot Wednesday night before he was to appear at a service. He remains in critical condition, police said.