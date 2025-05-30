Navy halts dog and cat experiments after PETA writes Hegseth about US taxpayer-funded animal tests

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) penned a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Navy Secretary John Phelan Thursday, thanking the Trump administration for its ban on Navy-funded dog and cat experiments announced this week and requesting a broader ban on all animal testing in all military branches.

Phelan on Tuesday terminated all Department of the Navy testing on cats and dogs, saving taxpayer dollars and ending these inhumane studies.

"This is long overdue," Phelan said in a video posted to X. "In addition to this termination, I'm directing the surgeon general of the Navy to conduct a comprehensive review of all medical research programs to ensure they align with ethical guidelines, scientific necessity, and our core values of integrity and readiness."

PETA on Thursday further urged the Department of Defense to conduct a similar comprehensive, agency-wide audit aimed at rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in cruel and outdated animal experimentation.

Specifically, the international organization requested the Department of Defense (DOD) ban the use of animals in Navy decompression sickness and oxygen toxicity tests and prohibit the use of dogs, cats, nonhuman primates, marine animals and other animals currently permitted in Army weapon-wounding tests.

The weapon-wounding tests, which were banned during the Reagan administration, were reintroduced in 2020 when the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) issued a policy allowing for the purchase of "dogs, cats, nonhuman primates, or marine mammals to inflict wounds upon using a weapon for the purpose of conducting medical research, development, testing, or evaluation."

The Army in 2023, with encouragement from PETA, cut $750,000 in taxpayer funding for a brain-damaging weapon-wounding experiment on ferrets at Wayne State University in Michigan.

While reviewing other branches, PETA obtained public records showing decompression sickness experiments at the Naval Medical Research Command sliced open baby pigs, implanted devices and locked them in high-pressure chambers for up to eight days before killing them.

Researchers are also accused of administering a drug to a pig and inducing a severe escalation in body temperature and muscle contractions before killing the animal. Officials said potentially faulty sedatives may have prolonged the pig’s suffering.

In another incident, a rat suffocated to death after an equipment malfunction, and the researcher failed to report the incident for 23 days, according to PETA.

The organization alleged the Navy has wasted more than $5.1 million in federal funding since 2020 for decompression sickness and oxygen toxicity tests on thousands of animals at Duke University, the University of Maryland in Baltimore, the University of California in San Diego and the University of South Florida.

"Pigs, rats and other animals feel pain and fear just as dogs and cats do, and their torment in gruesome military experiments must end," PETA Vice President Shalin Gala wrote in a statement.

"PETA appreciates the Trump administration’s decision to stop the Navy’s torture tests on dogs and cats, and we urge a broader ban across the Pentagon to end the use of animals in Navy-funded decompression sickness and oxygen toxicity tests, Army-funded weapon-wounding tests and DOD-funded foreign experiments."

PETA also requested in the letter that Defense Department officials prohibit funding of tests on animals at foreign institutions.

In one experiment in Canada, which is receiving $429,347 in DOD funding, a University of Alberta experimenter is using dogs as "models" of a muscle wasting disease.

In another ongoing DOD-funded foreign experiment in Australia, which is receiving $599,984, a James Cook University researcher is burning 30% of rats’ body surface with scalding water and into their livers, inflicting an "[u]ncontrolled hemorrhage."

The Department of Defense, Secretary of the Navy's office and Navy Office of Information did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.