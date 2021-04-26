Expand / Collapse search
Published

National weather forecast: West facing rain, mountain snow

Central US may see severe weather tomorrow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast, April 26Video

National weather forecast, April 26

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

An active weather pattern across the West is bringing rain and mountain snow along with cooler than average temperatures.   

The national weather forecast for Monday, April 26. (Fox News)

The national weather forecast for Monday, April 26. (Fox News)

This system along with the associated cold front will move into the central U.S. tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe weather Tuesday from Texas to the Great Lakes.   

The risk of severe weather on Tuesday. (Fox News)

The risk of severe weather on Tuesday. (Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front, dry, warm, windy conditions will enhance the fire danger for the Plains. 

The current risk of wildfires. (Fox News)

The current risk of wildfires. (Fox News)

Temperatures will be warmer than average for the Plains and this warm air will spread across the East this week. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

