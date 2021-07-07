Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, heat persists in West

Tropical Storm Elsa is weakening as it approaches the Northern Florida Gulf Coast, making landfall later Wednesday morning into the early afternoon.

Some fluctuations in strength will be possible before official landfall.

Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches will fall across Florida and the Southeast Coast, with isolated amounts over 9 inches.

Storm surge of 3-5 feet is also forecast from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend.

A few brief tornadoes may spin up through tonight across the Florida Peninsula, then over North Florida and the Southeast Coast.

Elsa will continue spreading rain and wind to coastal sections of Georgia and the Carolinas before moving out into the Atlantic and away from the U.S. on Thursday and Friday.

Excessive heat warnings are still in effect across the Great Basin and the Desert Southwest this week as extremely hot temperatures persist across these regions.