Nathan Millard, Georgia man found dead in Baton Rouge, had no signs of internal, external trauma: coroner

Nathan Millard, a Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge the evening of Feb. 23 after attending an LSU basketball game, had "[n]o evidence of internal or external trauma" after his death, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner.

Millard, 42, was found dead and rolled up in a carpet in a vacant lot Monday morning off Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, about a seven-minute drive from where he was last seen Feb. 23 at Happy's Irish Pub downtown Baton Rouge .

"Final autopsy results pending further studies including toxicology testing. Cause of Death and Manner of Death are pending completion of the final autopsy report," the preliminary report, released Tuesday afternoon, states.

Investigators reportedly told Millard's family that he likely died of an accidental overdose with other people who attempted to hide his body, according to WAFB.

The married father of five and director at a construction firm had been in town to meet with a client at the LSU game and then headed to Happy's afterward. Around 11:30 p.m., Millard left Happy's to go back to his hotel room but never made it back, Millard's high school friend, Matt Still, previously told Fox News Digital.

Happy's is about a two-minute walk from the Courtyard Marriott hotel where Millard was staying.

"This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available," the Baton Rouge Police Department said Monday.

BRPD has not released any further information relating to Millard's disappearance and death.

Texas EquuSearch told WAFB that someone called law enforcement early Monday to report a foul odor near Scenic Highway, where police reportedly found Millard's body wrapped in a carpet in a vacant lot.

Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit that helps find missing persons, told Fox News Digital Saturday that his team was assisting with the search for Millard.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact BRPD's Missing Persons Division at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

