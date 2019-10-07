Nashville girl, 8, escapes knife attack that killed her mom, brother, and wounded her sister: reports

An 8-year-old girl in Nashville survived a deadly Monday morning knife attack that killed her mother, brother, and wounded her older sister, according to reports.

Police have identified the suspect as the mother’s ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Jermaine Agee, who is charged with murder.

The family’s neighbor, Alicia McKnight, told The Tennessean that she heard commotion next door, and looked outside to see the 8-year-old girl trying to cross the street. McKnight said she motioned for the girl to come inside.

“She said he was swinging knives,” McKnight said. “She said ‘I’m scared for my life and I just want to be safe.’ She said she tried to wake her brother up but she knew he was dead.”

Police identified the victims as 38-year Mayra Garcia, and her 13-year-old son, Jayden Taylor. Her 16-year-old daughter, Alexis Taylor, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police found Agee about three miles from the family’s home and arrested him around 9 a.m., WSMV reported. The woman had put out a warrant and protection order against Agee for another incident last week, according to the station.