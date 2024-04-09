Naked New Mexico man arrested after allegedly ripping light fixture off home's front porch, assaulting officer

A naked man was arrested in New Mexico after allegedly pulling a light fixture off a home and assaulting a police officer.

Elijah Jason Paul De Armond, 24, was arrested on Saturday at around 10 p.m. after Las Cruces police officers allegedly found him completely naked and banging on the front door of a home in the 900 block of Gilmer Way.

Court documents reported that De Armond arrived at the home naked, according to local outlet KFOX, and began banging on the front door.

The homeowner told De Armond to leave the property when he allegedly became disorderly, ripped the light fixture off the front porch and broke the front glass door by throwing a rock at it, the documents allege.

The suspect is also accused of breaking the front window, possibly with his hands.

When officers arrived at the scene, they shined their spotlight on De Arnold, who ran toward a patrol vehicle before an officer exited it and ordered him to get on the ground.

De Arnold "somewhat" knelt on the ground and allegedly grabbed an officer who was attempting to detain him by the front of his vest, pulling on it twice, court documents said.

The officer then shoved De Arnold to the ground, and two officers were needed in order to arrest him.

He also allegedly injured one of the officers by grabbing her left hand and refusing to let go until she hit him in the face several times.

De Arnold was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Facility on two counts of battery upon a peace officer, indecent exposure, criminal damage to property over $1,000 and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.