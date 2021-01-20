Couple accused of filming public sex at Myrtle Beach attractions

They fell short of the Mile-High Club.

A South Carolina couple accused of having sex on a 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel is facing public lewdness charges in an incident captured on video – which police allegedly found uploaded to a porn site.

Eric and Lori Harmon, both 36, were arrested on charges of indecent exposure on Jan. 16, court records show.

Police found video of the duo having sex in a glass chamber on the landmark Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, in plain view of the public, according to local reports.

The SkyWheel is a landmark attraction on Myrtle Beach’s boardwalk and is among the largest Ferris wheels in the U.S. Its seating consists of 42 glass-windowed gondolas, according to the company, and it’s advertised as an amusement ride for all ages.

The wheel operator called the incident "extremely disturbing" and told local media that its officials were not aware of the event until seeing reports of the arrests.

"These actions do not reflect our values, and we do not tolerate any behavior that does not coincide with our family friendly environment," the operator told Myrtle Beach Online.

The Harmons have been arrested on similar charges before, according to the outlet, allegedly having sex in a community pool, which was also recorded on video and allegedly posted to a porn site.

Lori Harmon was accused of urinating on a pair of vending machines in December 2020. In another incident, she allegedly performed a similar act in a hotel elevator. She faces two counts each of indecent exposure and creating obscene material and another charge for allegedly causing up to $2,000 in property damage.

Eric Harmon faces a single count of indecent exposure and two counts of obscene material.

They were released on $18,000 and $14,000 bond, respectively, over the weekend.