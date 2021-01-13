Tiki hut pirate busted in stolen boat bar off Florida Keys: Coast Guard

Maybe they just wanted to chill.

Authorities have arrested an alleged tiki bar pirate accused of making off with a floating hut in the Florida Keys on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that wildlife officers arrested an allegedly intoxicated person in a stolen "tiki hut boat" near Hawk’s Channel.

"The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody by @MyFWC," the Coast Guard tweeted, tagging Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Commission. "Don't drink and boat!"

MAN STRANDED IN A LAKE SAVED BY FLOATING TIKI BAR OF PRIESTS: 'SIGN FROM GOD'

Photos show USCG members at the "helm" of the floating bar and on deck as they brought it back to harbor.

It’s not the first time that a floating tiki bar has surfaced in connection with a bizarre headline, either.

A group of priests on a floating bar saved a struggling kayaker on New York’s Lake George last September. Members of the Paulist Fathers had gone to the lake for a retreat and were passing by on a tiki tour when they came across the victim, Jimmy MacDonald, struggling to stay afloat in choppy water.

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.