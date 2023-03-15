Musk responds after chaos at conservative event, DeSantis rips Biden and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



NOT VERY ‘PEACEFUL’ - Musk, others respond after protesters smash windows at conservative event. Continue reading …

AMBASSADOR SUMMONED - Russian jet collides with US drone in international airspace over Black Sea, official says. Continue reading…



‘NOT ACCEPTABLE’ - DeSantis drops graphic vid on trans surgeries after Biden hits his policies. Continue reading …



SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED - Biden scorched for posting 'totally not fake' letter from child about wage gap. Continue reading …



INVITE ONLY - NFL star’s wife hits back at coach when team trades him right after their wedding. Continue reading …

‘PRETTY BAD POLICY’ - 'Mr. Wonderful' rips 'idiot' bankers: Feds' SVB response 'nationalized' the system. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

DEI IN THE SKIES - Air Force goes on diversity, equity inclusion hiring spree. Continue reading …

‘HARM IS INTENTIONAL’ - Blue-collar lobstermen sue environmental group for defamation. Continue reading …

MISLEADING VOTERS - Cori Bush hit with second FEC complaint over campaign security payments to husband. Continue reading …

‘NOT A JOKE’ - Biden says climate change could cause Colorado River to dry up during ritzy DNC dinner. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘SUCH AN INSULT' - Drew Barrymore roasted for kneeling before trans woman Dylan Mulvaney. Continue reading …

‘NATIONAL SECURITY RISK’ - MSNBC host rages at DeSantis for calling Ukraine invasion 'territorial dispute.' Continue reading …

RACIALLY BIASED - HBO's Bomani Jones jabs JJ Redick for way he pushed back on Kendrick Perkins' NBA MVP voting take. Continue reading …

‘WHITESPLAINING’ - Black DEI director alleges being ousted for challenging anti-racist ‘orthodoxy,’ refusing to use pronouns. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

SEAN HANNITY - What will Joe Biden do about this? Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - No one cared about risk management at Silicon Valley Bank. Continue reading …



LAURA INGRAHAM - How is this female empowerment? Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Newark became sister-cities with a fake country. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

POST-ROE - Texas man files first-of-its kind lawsuit against three women who helped ex-wife obtain abortion. Continue reading …



'RIGHT TO BE SAFE' - Oregon has a public defender crisis, but the solution isn’t to toss out charges, Portland-area DA says. Continue reading …

‘TRULY GRATEFUL’ - Willow Project to deliver jobs, billions in revenue for government. Continue reading …

WATCH - CREATIVE CLEARING: Watch these people in California use a rope, bocce ball and bike bag to remove snow from a rooftop. See video …

VIDEOS



WATCH: One Florida lawmaker’s push to cancel The Democratic Party. See video …



WATCH: How self-censorship is destroying academia. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Nobody thought to stress-test Silicon Valley Bank in the middle of a boom and of course, that turned out to be a grave mistake, but the remaining question is, what were they doing at SVB and at the other banks that have either failed or come close to failing over the last week?"

-TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.