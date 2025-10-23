Murder suspect arrested over 40 times before allegedly killing hotel guest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man arrested in North Carolina after allegedly murdering a 51-year-old man had been arrested over 40 times before, records show.

Ronnie Fewell, 32, allegedly shot and killed Ronald Neville on Oct. 10 at a Motel 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to an arrest affidavit. Neville was found with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video obtained by police showed that Fewell was one of three men who forced their way into the motel room, where they were only inside for several seconds, police said. Detectives said one of the men "quickly" fled the hotel room with a backpack that he didn't have before.

Fewell was charged with felony murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy in relation to the shooting. Officials said he was one of four people allegedly responsible for Neville's death.

The backpack had items valued at $100, according to an arrest warrant.

Fewell was given no bond and was ordered to be detained at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Court and arrest records reviewed by Fox News Digital show that Fewell has been arrested at least 40 times dating back to 2012.

Fewell had previously been arrested for charges of resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, assault on a female, possession of cocaine, selling cocaine, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, robbery, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and more.

Many of the charges were dismissed by the local state's attorney and resulted in no jail time, according to court records, but he has served time in prison for several convictions.

Rep. Mark Harris, R-North Carolina, wrote on X he was "disgusted" at the amount of times Fewell has been arrested.

"Another serial criminal who was walking free in Charlotte, NC, has just been arrested for the MURDER of a 51-year-old man," Harris wrote.