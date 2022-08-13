Multiple injured in Pennsylvania after car crashes into crowd near bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A car crash in Eastern Pennsylvania at an event honoring victims of a recent fire has reportedly resulted in mass casualties.

A heavy police presence was reported at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania after multiple pedestrians were reportedly struck at an event honoring victims of a recent fire, WOLF-TV reported.

Unconfirmed reports stated that multiple helicopters were on the scene.

WNEP-TV reported that the crash happened around 6:30 pm Saturday at a day-long event meant to benefit the families of ten people killed in a recent fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania.

The severity of the injuries at the crash site was not immediately clear.

The Borough of Berwick Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.