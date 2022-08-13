Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Multiple injured in Pennsylvania after car crashes into crowd near bar

The Pennsylvania crash site was at a memorial for victims of a fire

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A car crash in Eastern Pennsylvania at an event honoring victims of a recent fire has reportedly resulted in mass casualties.

A heavy police presence was reported at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania after multiple pedestrians were reportedly struck at an event honoring victims of a recent fire, WOLF-TV reported.

Unconfirmed reports stated that multiple helicopters were on the scene. 

WNEP-TV reported that the crash happened around 6:30 pm Saturday at a day-long event meant to benefit the families of ten people killed in a recent fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania.

Multiple people were reportedly injured when a car hit pedestrians at a fire victim memorial in Berwick, PA

Multiple people were reportedly injured when a car hit pedestrians at a fire victim memorial in Berwick, PA (Google Maps)

The severity of the injuries at the crash site was not immediately clear.

The Borough of Berwick Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

