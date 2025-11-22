Multiple Chicago police officers attacked in downtown violence in which several victims were shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple police officers were attacked, including one who was injured, while responding to a shooting in Chicago on Friday in which at least five victims were shot.

The incident happened near State and Randolph streets at about 10 p.m., just hours after a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, according to Fox 32.

Ald. Brian Hopkins of Chicago's 2nd Ward said at least five people were shot, including one person in critical condition.

"300 juveniles rioting in the Loop now, at least 5 victims shot, one critical with life threatening gunshot wound to torso," he wrote on X.

"Multiple police officers attacked and injured with mace and stun guns, at least one PO hospitalized," he continued.

Police have not confirmed Hopkins' statement, including the number of victims.

The incident remains under investigation.