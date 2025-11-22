Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Multiple Chicago police officers attacked in downtown violence in which several victims were shot

The incident happened hours after a Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Multiple police officers were attacked, including one who was injured, while responding to a shooting in Chicago on Friday in which at least five victims were shot.

The incident happened near State and Randolph streets at about 10 p.m., just hours after a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, according to Fox 32.

Ald. Brian Hopkins of Chicago's 2nd Ward said at least five people were shot, including one person in critical condition.

SHOOTING AT NORTH CAROLINA CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING LEAVES 4 PEOPLE WOUNDED

Chicago Police cruiser

The incident happened near State and Randolph streets at about 10 p.m. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"300 juveniles rioting in the Loop now, at least 5 victims shot, one critical with life threatening gunshot wound to torso," he wrote on X.

"Multiple police officers attacked and injured with mace and stun guns, at least one PO hospitalized," he continued.

CHICAGO TRAIN ATTACK SUSPECT ORDERED BY JUDGE TO REMAIN IN CUSTODY AHEAD OF TRIAL

Chicago police patch

Ald. Brian Hopkins of Chicago's 2nd Ward said at least five people were shot, including one person in critical condition. (iStock)

Police have not confirmed Hopkins' statement, including the number of victims.

The incident remains under investigation.
