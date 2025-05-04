Expand / Collapse search
Miami

Multimillion-dollar luxury yacht sinks off Miami Beach, 32 passengers rescued

The 63-foot Tecnomar for Lamborghini costs around $4 million

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
The yacht, identified as a Tecnomar for Lamborghini, left 32 passengers stranded after it started sinking off the coast of Miami Beach. (Credit: TikTok /@___stevie___)

Thirty-two passengers were rescued Saturday evening after a multimillion-dollar luxury yacht started sinking off the coast of Miami Beach.

The yacht — a 63-foot Tecnomar for Lamborghini that costs an eye-watering $4 million — was taking on water near Flagler Monument Island, a popular man-made island in Miami's Biscayne Bay.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene to help the stranded passengers. 

All 32 people who were rescued did not suffer any injuries and were assessed by the Miami Beach Fire Department, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital in an email.

People on the sinking yacht

The luxury yacht costs about $4 million.  (X / U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

"Commercial salvage is attempting to recover the vessel and [it] isn't a hazard to navigation," USCG Southeast wrote in the social media post. "… Special thank you to the Good Samaritan boat operators in the vicinity who also rendered assistance."

Coast Guard arrives to help people off sinking yacht

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene. (X / U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

The boat was carrying twice its capacity when it started sinking. The Tecnomar for Lamborghini can hold a maximum of 16 people on board, as noted on the Lamborghini Miami website. 

The limited-edition Tecnomar for Lamborghini — created by Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group — weighs in at 24 tons and can reach a speed of 63 knots, or around 72 miles per hour. The high-end yacht was inspired by Lamborghini's super sports cars, according to the Tecnomar Yachts website.

32 passengers were rescued off Miami Beach on Saturday after a 63-foot vessel flipped over.

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini, created by Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group, weighs in at 24 tons and can reach a speed of 63 knots, or around 72 miles per hour. (X / U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

The incident comes in the midst of Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix, taking place this weekend from May 2 to May 4 at the Miami International Autodrome. In 2024, the event attracted more than 275,000 in-person fans across the weekend, according to the Formula One website.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told Fox News Digital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department and Lamborghini did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

