Florida

Over a dozen people rescued after wave throws boaters into Florida waters: authorities

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said some of the boat's passengers were injured during the incident

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Florida law enforcement officials help rescue 13 people after boat is damaged Video

Florida law enforcement officials help rescue 13 people after boat is damaged

Florida law enforcement and first responders helped rescue over a dozen people after the boat they were on sustained damage. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Florida law enforcement officials and first responders pounced into action Saturday evening to help bring over a dozen people to safety after their boat was damaged by a wave, according to authorities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m., and the department’s aviation section helped guide marine section deputies to the scene of a damaged boat with 13 passengers.

A preliminary investigation found that a wave hit the boat and pushed three of the vessel’s passengers into the water.

Florida boat rescue 1

Over a dozen people were rescued after a wave tossed several boaters into Florida waters. (Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office)

A good Samaritan who was nearby helped pull the three individuals out of the water before deputies arrived.

Deputies said some of the individuals suffered minor injuries.

Florida boat rescue 3

Over a dozen people were rescued after a wave tossed several boaters into Florida waters. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office marine section and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue transported all the passengers from the vessel to a nearby marina, where EMS was waiting.

"This successful rescue operation is a testament to the power of different sections and agencies working well together," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We're grateful to have been able to bring all these individuals to safety, and I commend the outstanding efforts of our deputies and HCFR."

