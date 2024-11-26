Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

Motherless man's search for answers ends at popular beach town with gruesome discovery

The decades-old cold case is being explored in the true-crime docuseries 'Lady of the Dunes: Hunting the Cape Cod Killer'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Richard Hanchett had spent years searching for his birth mother when he suddenly received a call from the FBI.

"The first thing they said to me was ‘Have you ever heard about the Lady of the Dunes?’" he recalled to Fox News Digital. "I had never heard anything about it… Ever since then, it’s been an unbelievable journey,"

In 1974, a 37-year-old woman was killed by what authorities concluded was blunt force trauma to the skull. Her mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a vacation hot spot. The unidentified woman became known as the "Lady of the Dunes."

MASSACHUSETTS MAN’S DEATHBED CONFESSION RATTLES FAMILY AFTER DECADES ON THE RUN: ‘IT WASN'T A WEIRD DAD JOKE’

Richard Hanchett in a grey shirt and glasses.

Richard Hanchett, the son of the "Lady of the Dunes," is speaking out in a new true-crime docuseries about the case. (Left/Right Productions/Oxygen)

The case, which went cold for nearly 50 years, is the subject of a new true-crime docuseries on Oxygen, "The Lady of the Dunes: Hunting the Cape Cod Killer." Hanchett also wrote a memoir, "Through His Eyes," which is being published in December.

It was in October 2022 when police made a breakthrough in the decades-old investigation – the woman who was found in the dunes of Provincetown was Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee. She was Hanchett’s biological mother.

Poster for Lady of the Dunes true-crime docuseries

"Lady of the Dunes: Hunting the Cape Cod Killer" explores the decades-long case that has rocked Massachusetts. (Oxygen)

Hanchett said that for about three weeks before he got a call from the FBI, he was having recurring nightmares about his mother.

A childhood portrait of Richard Hanchett

Richard Hanchett as a child growing up in Michigan. (Richard Hanchett & Left/Right Productions/Oxygen)

"I kept dreaming about a man who hit a woman from behind in the head and crushed her skull," he said. "When the police gave me the news, I put two and two together… I just felt in my heart that she saw something she wasn’t supposed to see… The nightmare just kept repeating."

"I didn’t want to see the pictures because I knew it would be my nightmare," he added.

A woman in an ivory sweater speaking out about the Lady of the Dunes.

Retired Provincetown Police Detective Meredith Lobur discussed her frustrations in investigating the cold case. (Left/Right Productions/Oxygen)

Terry was struggling with financial difficulties when she gave up her son to the Hanchett family in Michigan soon after his birth in 1958. For years, he yearned to be reunited with her. In 2018, he took a DNA test, which connected him to the Terry family. Through them, he learned that she had vanished and was still missing.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

A black and white photo of Ruth Marie Terry

Family photo of Ruth Marie Terrry, who was brutally killed in July 1974. She became known as the "Lady of the Dunes." (Left/Right Productions/Oxygen)

Terry married Guy Muldavin in 1974 – months before her remains were discovered.

"When Mr. Muldavin returned from that trip, he was driving what was believed to be Ms. Terry’s vehicle and indicated to witnesses that Ms. Terry had passed away," Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois previously said in a statement. "Ms. Terry was never seen by her family again."

Hanchett said that Terry’s family had their suspicions about Muldavin.

Ruth Marie Terry wearing a blue sweater and white shorts sitting on the grass and holding a white dog.

Ruth Marie Terrry married Guy Muldavin months before she was killed. (Left/Right Productions/Oxygen)

"When I first met my family, my cousin told me about this guy – I later learned he was a sick person," said Hanchett.

According to the docuseries, Muldavin had written a book, "Cooking with Rump Oil," which featured disturbing illustrations. One of its so-called recipes, "Cape Cod Shid," appeared to hint at the crime. It also included a character with auburn hair, similar to Terry’s.

The book was published two years after Terry’s murder.

SIGN UP TO GET THE TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Police Chief James Meads with skull of unidentified murder victim and drawing made from the skull

Massachusetts Police Chief James Meads with the skull of the unidentified murder victim and a drawing made by forensic artist Mary Mize of Texas. Meads dedicated much of his career to finding out who killed the Lady of the Dunes. (Left/Right Productions/Oxygen)

Once Terry was identified by police, the focus turned to Muldavin, an antiques dealer. He was also the prime suspect in the death of another one of his wives and a stepdaughter in Seattle in the 1960s. According to newspaper reports at the time, human remains were found in the septic tank of his home. He was caught in New York City and charged with "unlawful flight."

"Everywhere he lived, someone died," said Hanchett.

Muldavin died in 2002. He was 78.

When Terry’s body was discovered decades ago, she was lying naked on a beach blanket with her hands severed. She was nearly decapitated. Authorities believed she was killed several weeks before her body was found.

Color composite of what was supposed to be Ruth Marie Terry, a murdered victim.

Color composite of the Lady of the Dunes. (Left/Right Productions/Oxygen)

Previously, authorities tried to identify her by exhuming her remains, performing clay model facial reconstruction, and releasing age-regression drawings of her face. She was identified using investigative genealogy, the use of DNA analysis in combination with traditional genealogy research and historical records. Investigators also learned that Terry had ties to Michigan and California, where Muldavin resided.

In 2023, authorities in Massachusetts concluded that Terry was killed by her husband. The case was closed.

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

A composite photo of the Lady of the Dunes.

Investigative genealogy was used to determine Ruth Marie Terry's identity. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"The only question I did not get answered was the why," Hanchett explained. "A lot of times, I feel she saw something she wasn’t supposed to see… She was at the wrong place at the wrong time. And everything I learned about Guy told me that he was not a good person. He was a criminal. He killed before my mom. This was not new to him. This was who he was."

Hanchett said he’s speaking out today because he wanted to clear some misconceptions about his late mother, which he said continue to linger.

"It’s been said she was a hooker – she was not a hooker," Hanchett stressed. "She was a mother, a sister and an aunt. She was a beautiful person. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. She was poor and worked hard her whole life to try to get ahead. It took me a long time to understand that she made the right decision for me. She was years ahead, stronger than I ever would’ve been at that age to do the right thing."

A close-up of Richard Hanchett wearing a grey shirt and glasses.

Authorities in Massachusetts concluded that Ruth Marie Terry was murdered by her husband, Guy Muldavin. Her son Richard Hanchett (pictured here) wished that Muldavin was still alive to "feel justice." (Oxygen)

"I wish I could have met her," he quietly said. "I wanted to give her respect and dignity back."

When asked if justice was served, Hanchett replied, "It will be."

"What I mean by that is it could have been solved a long time ago – it should have been solved a long time ago," he said. "That’s what bothers me. My life would’ve been completely different. It wouldn’t have changed what happened to her, but for years I didn’t know if she was still alive. My dad, uncles, aunts, grandfather – they all wondered what happened to her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren Tobias wearing dark clothing and sitting in front of a wooden table.

Retired Provincetown Chief of Police Warren Tobias, who also tried to solve the crime. (Left/Right Productions/Oxygen)

"I am thankful that the case was able to be closed in the end, but deep down I’m upset because… this case could have been solved a long time ago. Do I feel justice was served? I never heard of someone being convicted after they died. Have you? I wish he was still alive to feel justice."

About two weeks ago, Hanchett traveled to Provincetown to lay a stone on his mother’s grave.

Gravesite of Ruth Marie Terry

Ruth Marie Terry's grave in Massachusetts. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"For close to 50 years, I wondered who my mom was," he said. "It was surreal to be standing there, right by her grave. I couldn’t believe that I was finally there, with her."

"Lady of the Dunes: Hunting the Cape Cod Killer" concludes Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. on Oxygen. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.