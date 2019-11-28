Newborns dressed as Thanksgiving dinner, sides in Texas hospital photo shoot

An adorable photoshoot turned the newborn ward at one Texas hospital into a delightful Thanksgiving feast complete with a chef, a turkey, and even a sweet potato casserole. The Woman’s Hospital of Texas shared the endearing photos on Facebook, where they said the newborns “take the saying ‘you’re so cute, I could just eat you up! to a new level.”

“Thanksgiving at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas is sweeter than pumpkin pie!,” the post, which was shared on Tuesday, said.

In addition to the tiny turkey, chef and sweet potato casserole, other babies were dressed as corn on the cob, a loaf of bread, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

“Our team is committed to providing women with the best possible care in every way, every day,” Elizabeth Ortega, CEO of the hospital, said, according to Fox 26 Houston. “The Woman’s Hospital of Texas delivers, on average more than 1,000 babies per month… and they are the cutest! Our devoted nurses and care team are always looking for new, precious ways to go above and beyond for patients and make holidays extra special for them.”

The hospital also staged a Thanksgiving Day parade for its pediatric patients, where staff dressed in costumes and paraded around big helium balloons.