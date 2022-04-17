Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to hire hitman to kill alleged victim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri man accused of molesting a minor has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his alleged victim, prosecutors said.

Jon Mark Wilson, 58, pleaded guilty last September to using interstate facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, according to the Department of Justice.

Wilson admitted that he paid an undercover ATF officer $2,000 to murder his alleged victim in a separate statutory sodomy case in Pettis County, Missouri, the DOJ said. That case is still ongoing.

Wilson solicited another person in January 2019 to murder the alleged victim so that he could avoid prosecution in the Pettis County case, prosecutors said. That person contacted authorities and helped arrange a meeting between Wilson and an undercover officer.

Wilson drove from Sedalia, Missouri to Kansas City, Kansas to meet with the undercover officer on Jan. 22, 2019 and agreed to pay $2,000 plus another $5,000 after the job was done. He also provided a photo of the intended target, according to court documents.

During the meeting, Wilson told the undercover agent he wished he could kill the victim’s mother as well but couldn’t afford it, according to the court documents. He also reportedly hoped that the mother would be so distraught over her child’s death that she would kill herself.

Court documents said Wilson purchased 25 shotgun shells for the undercover officer to use in the murder. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper arrested Wilson after he left the area.