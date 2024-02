Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

At least three law enforcement officers were shot in Independence, Missouri, on Thursday in the northeast section of the city, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department told Fox News Digital two city officers were shot, as well as another law enforcement official from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police also did not provide details about what led to the shooting and if a suspect is in custody.

The shooting took place in the area of E. Bundschu and N. Elsea Smith roads, which is in the northeast section of Independence, near Highway 24.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Fort Osage School District reported that its schools were on lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.