Mississippi man accused of shooting state trooper arrested by US Marshals, charged with attempted murder
The Mississippi man was considered 'armed and dangerous' before he was arrested
A man in Mississippi who allegedly shot a state trooper Tuesday morning was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said on Tuesday that 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr. shot one of its troopers in the arm at around 7 a.m. in Bolivar County along U.S. Highway 61.
A "Blue Alert" was issued out after the incident and at least three emergency alert notifications were sent throughout portions of the state.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a statement after the trooper was shot that the suspect is believed to be "armed and dangerous."
Self Jr. was arrested at a Brandon, Mississippi, apartment complex, according to a statement from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
He is initially being charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm, but more charges are anticipated, the statement reads.
The Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation is continuing to investigate the incident.
Officials say that the trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a "full recovery."