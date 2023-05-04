Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi man accused of shooting state trooper arrested by US Marshals, charged with attempted murder

The Mississippi man was considered 'armed and dangerous' before he was arrested

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A man in Mississippi who allegedly shot a state trooper Tuesday morning was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said on Tuesday that 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr. shot one of its troopers in the arm at around 7 a.m. in Bolivar County along U.S. Highway 61.

A "Blue Alert" was issued out after the incident and at least three emergency alert notifications were sent throughout portions of the state. 

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a statement after the trooper was shot that the suspect is believed to be "armed and dangerous."

Self Jr. was arrested at a Brandon, Mississippi, apartment complex, according to a statement from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Stanley Self Jr.

Stanley Self Jr. (Mississippi Highway Patrol)

He is initially being charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm, but more charges are anticipated, the statement reads.

The Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation is continuing to investigate the incident.

Officials say that the trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a "full recovery."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.