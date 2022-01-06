Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Missing North Carolina girl, 3, found safe; father charged with killing mother

Riley Harper Bockes, 3, found safe at Tennessee motel

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl was found safe in Tennessee late Wednesday and her father was arrested for murder. Authorities said they believe 50-year-old Brent James Riley killed his wife and then fled with the child earlier that day.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Riley Harper Bockes after she went missing in Sanford, located about 42 miles southwest of Raleigh, and her mother was found dead in their home on Wednesday afternoon, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee said in a news release.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: TIMELINE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRL'S DISAPPEARANCE

Sanford police believed Brent James Riley took Riley Harper Bockes and that the two were traveling in a stolen burgundy 2013 Toyota Avalon.

Riley Harper Bockes, 3, was found safe in Tennessee late Wednesday and her father, Brent James Bockes, was arrested and charged in the killing of his wife and Riley's mother, authorities said.

Riley Harper Bockes, 3, was found safe in Tennessee late Wednesday and her father, Brent James Bockes, was arrested and charged in the killing of his wife and Riley's mother, authorities said. (Sanford Police Department / Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators tracked down Riley and Bockes after a vehicle matching that description was involved in a crash on I-24 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., around 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. 

Bockes fled the scene of the crash with Riley, but the sheriff’s office said that deputies and K-9s tracked them to a Select Inn Motel with the help of Murfreesboro police.

Riley was found unharmed. The sheriff’s office later posted a photo of the child eating pizza with deputies to Facebook.

Riley Harper Bockes ate pizza with deputies after she was found safe in Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Riley Harper Bockes ate pizza with deputies after she was found safe in Tennessee on Wednesday night. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bockes was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife and Riley’s mother, Deana Michelle Bockes, authorities said. He was also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deana Michelle Bockes’ cause of death was not immediately released, pending results from a medical examiner.

Your Money