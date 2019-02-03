Missing Kentucky mom taken to rural home, police say

Savannah Spurlock, the 22-year-old mother who vanished last month, was taken to a home in Kentucky by the three men with whom she was last seen, police revealed Sunday in an exclusive interview with Fox News.

Spurlock, who gave birth to twins in December, was last seen on surveillance video Jan. 4 after leaving the Other Bar in Lexington with three men. Lt. Col Rodney Richardson, assistant chief of police with the Richmond Police Department, told Fox News that Spurlock's last known location was at a home in Garrad County — located some 40 miles from the bar.

“We know that she ended up at a home in Garrard County some time after leaving the bar with these three men," Richardson said. "They did not know Savannah prior to meeting her at the bar."

Spurlock was transported from the bar in the backseat of a vehicle with two of the men, while a third man followed in a separate vehicle. Both vehicles have undergone forensic testing, but officials don't plan to release their findings at this time.

The assistant chief of police said that investigators have been unable to confirm whether Spurlock left the home, which is located in a rural area. One of the men with whom Spurlock left said that Spurlock did, in fact, leave the location in Garrard County "later that morning" on Jan. 4, but didn't specify how she left the house.

Investigators said that Spurlock's phone, which they have not located, was turned off around 8:30 a.m. that morning.

Spurlock's mother, Ellen Spurlock, previously told Fox News her daughter's disappearance is "a nightmare."

“I’m just trying to get information out to the public in the hopes and prayers that somebody is going to come forward that will lead to her," she said.

Police have not officially identified any suspects in Spurlock's disappearance.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.