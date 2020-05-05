Missing engaged North Carolina couple's car found after high-speed crash; 2 bodies inside, investigators say

A 2013 Dodge Dart belonging to a missing engaged couple in North Carolina was found Monday with two bodies inside, according to investigators.

The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) said the car was found “deep in the woods” off River Road around 3 p.m. outside the Watermark Marina.

The discovery comes nearly three weeks after Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, were last seen at their Wilmington residence. A roommate reported their disappearance four days later.

The located car is registered to one of the missing women. Police did not confirm whether the bodies found Monday were those of Mayorga and Escalera.

Police said preliminary evidence shows the car “may have been involved in an extremely high-velocity crash.”

911 records cited by WPD show police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the crash site area before midnight on April 15.

A caller told police they saw a car in their rearview mirror “going at a high rate of speed, possibly hitting a wall and then going into the wooded area.”

First responders arrived and searched the area with flashlights but were unable to find any sign of a collision.

Both bodies are scheduled to undergo an autopsy in the coming days, police said. An investigation is ongoing.