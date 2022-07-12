Missing California woman Alexis Gabe's accused killer handwrote directions to area where he left body: Family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The search for a missing California woman has intensified after police obtained and shared with her family a note that allegedly lays out an approximate location for the woman’s body, loved ones have said.

Alexis Gabe was reported missing "under suspicious circumstances" in January, police said at the time. More than five months later, the search for answers has intensified with the release of a handwritten note allegedly written by the man believed to have disposed of her body, her ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones, according to a Facebook post from her father.

In a letter dated July 7, 2022, Antioch, California, Police Sgt. James Stenger allegedly wrote in a letter to the family that investigators "know that Marshall Jones wrote these directions to Pioneer and believe he used them to dispose of Alexis’ body near where the directions end," according to an image that loved ones provided to Fox News Digital.

Stenger adds: "We believe he drove this route because about half of the way there he got lost and had to turn his phone on to get back on the right route. We are able to pinpoint his location when the phone turned on."

Jones was killed while police tried to arrest him near Seattle in June, according to local FOX affiliate KTVU.

Stenger described how one of Marshall’s friends told police Marshall had called them two weeks before Gabe’s disappearance. He allegedly "told the friend that he was thinking about killing Alexis and wanted to know where the best place to hide a body would be."

The friend had never met Gabe and said he thought Jones was making a joke, police said.

"The friend and Marshal decided the best place to dispose of a body would be by placing it in a septic tank or burying the body in a forest area," Stenger’s letter states.

Pioneer, California, is roughly 90 miles east, about a two-hour drive, from where Gabe was last reportedly seen in Antioch. Investigators reportedly do not yet know why Jones would have chosen the Pioneer area.

Gabe, 24, was last seen in the area of Benttree Way in Antioch, wearing a white tank top, black jeans and white and green Jordan sneakers, police said. Her vehicle was later found abandoned and with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, cops said.

She has brown eyes and long black hair and wears glasses. Gabe weighs approximately 170 pounds and stand 5-feet-7 inches tall.

The two-page handwritten note that police released to Gabe’s family describes which turns to make, which roads to take and an estimated duration of time that the driver would likely be on each roadway.

"PAY ATTENTION TO SIGNS," it states, in part.

The note appears to have been written on a loose leaf-type of lined paper. It concludes with: "Elementary school not far."

Gwyn Gabe cited Oakley Police Det. Tyler Horn in stating: "After a handwriting comparison, these handwritten directions were apparently written by Marshall Jones. The directions are from Vacaville, CA (Marshall’s sister’s house) to a remote location in Pioneer, CA. The handwritten directions were obtained after the execution of a search warrant."

Gabe’s father, Gwyn Gabe, wrote in a Facebook post that police executed a search warrant at Jones’ sister’s Vacaville, California, home in February. He said the woman gave police "the crumpled-up paper that Marshall threw in the garbage."

Gabe has chronicled the family’s search for Alexis through a Facebook page dedicated to the search, titled, "Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home."

The family is organizing a search for July 16 in the hopes of finding the missing pieces of Alexis Gabe’s cell phone, parts of which investigators located in February. The recovered piece of her cell phone was confirmed to have had traces of Jones’ DNA, her family said.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe to support the family. Authorities and the community are offering a reward of up to $60,000 for information regarding Gabe’s whereabouts.

Speaking to KTVU, Gwyn Gabe said his family had endured "the hardest 5 and a half months of our lives."

"We never thought we would be in this situation," he told the news station. He later added: "In our hearts, until we find a body, we remain hopeful."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060.