Man charged with capital murder, teen released in Texas gas station triple murder case

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to a triple murder at a gas station in Texas, and a suspected 14-year-old shooter was released from police custody.



Richard Acosta Jr. turned himself in Monday night at the Garland Police Department, according to a news release. He was charged with "capital murder - multiple persons" and his bond was set at $1 million.

Acosta was allegedly the driver of a white truck seen on surveillance video outside the Texaco gas station on Walnut Lane Sunday evening. Video reportedly shows him entering the gas station shortly before the deadly shooting.