Minnesota deputy and good Samaritan rescue bear cub from highway

A black bear was rescued from the side of a Minnesota highway on Sunday night, thanks to the help of a good Samaritan and a local law enforcement official.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Damion Kosmosky, with the help of a good Samaritan, located the black bear cub on Highway 65 in Stanchfield Township before safely retrieving it.

Once in their possession, the duo moved the juvenile bear to an area in the woods, where its mother and another cub were waiting.

"Tonight, Deputy Kosmosky, with the help of a good Samaritan in Stanchfield Township, saved this youngster from traffic on Highway 65," the sheriff’s office posted. "Though this incident ended positively, we do not recommend our residents [to] handle wild animals."

The post also included photographs of the rescue.

In one picture, Kosmosky was seen holding the cub while it was wrapped in a pink towel, while another photo showed the mother bear and another cub waiting by a tree.

The sheriff’s office said bear sightings continued to happen across the county and advised residents to bring bird feeders inside and keep garbage contained and off the curb until garbage day.

FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported that residents in a Cambridge, Minnesota neighborhood reportedly saw a black bear wandering around near a lake. The same bear reportedly goes up and down the streets and digs through garbage cans, searching for fruit.