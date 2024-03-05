Skier injured in bear attack at North Macedonia nature park, officials say

A Danish skier was injured in a bear attack on Tuesday at a nature park in North Macedonia.

The attack occurred in the Shar Mountain area, leaving the skier with injuries to his left leg.

Officials say mild winters in recent years have caused bears to cut short or skip hibernation, leading to a surge in their population.

The skier, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in the western city of Tetovo, Stojance Angelov, head of the country’s state-run Crisis Management Center, said.

He suffered injuries to his left leg in the attack that took place in the Shar Mountain area.

Mild winters in recent years have caused bears to cut short or skip hibernation.

This has led to a surge in their population and increased sightings in urban areas.

Similar problems have also been reported in neighboring Greece, where farming associations say crops and bee hives have been damaged.