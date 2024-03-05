Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Skier injured in bear attack at North Macedonia nature park, officials say

The attack occurred in the Shar Mountain area, leaving the skier with injuries to his left leg

Associated Press
Published
A Danish skier was injured in a bear attack at a nature park in North Macedonia on Tuesday, in an area where authorities say mild winters have led to a surge in the brown bear population.

The skier, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in the western city of Tetovo, Stojance Angelov, head of the country’s state-run Crisis Management Center, said. 

He suffered injuries to his left leg in the attack that took place in the Shar Mountain area.

Mild winters in recent years have caused bears to cut short or skip hibernation.

Brown bear

A Danish skier was injured on Tuesday in a bear attack at a nature park in North Macedonia. (Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This has led to a surge in their population and increased sightings in urban areas.

Similar problems have also been reported in neighboring Greece, where farming associations say crops and bee hives have been damaged.