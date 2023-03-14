Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Military service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot

Pentagon police officers found the body in the North Parking at approximately 3:30 p.m.

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A military service member was found dead in a vehicle parked outside the Pentagon Tuesday afternoon, according to a Defense Department spokesperson.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said officers responded to a call for a welfare check when they found the body of the unidentified individual. 

"At approximately 3:30 p.m. EDT today the Pentagon Operations Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a military service member," Ryder said.

Ryder said Pentagon police officers responded to the North Parking, where they discovered the service member in his vehicle apparently deceased. 

This picture taken 26 December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. 

This picture taken 26 December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC.  (STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Arlington County Emergency Medical Services also responded and confirmed the individual was deceased, according to the spokesperson.

No additional details on the individual's identity or cause of death were provided.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on February 24, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. 

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on February 24, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

 An investigation into the death is ongoing.