Michigan Jewish synagogue president Samantha Woll found dead outside Detroit home

Prominent Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll has been found dead outside of her home, police said.

Her body was found with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning, along with a trail of blood that led from the suspected crime scene to Woll's home, the Detroit Free Press reported.

There's no apparent motive for the deadly attack, according to police.

The 40-year-old leader led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022 and previously worked for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and the re-election campaign of Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media and said on X (formerly Twitter), "I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s murder."

"Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known," Nessel said. "She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone."

The Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue called Woll's death "unexpected" in a statement released to the media.

"At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available. May her memory be a blessing."

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Section as soon as possible at 313-596-2260.