Michigan hospital shooting suspect at large, police say

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A suspect is on the run following a shooting at a hospital in Troy, Michigan, police confirm.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," Troy Police Department said on X about the shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital.

A massive police presence can be seen outside the hospital, a live look at the scene by FOX 2 Detroit shows. The local TV news station reports one person has been shot. 

"We are working with local law enforcement," Corewell Health said in a statement.

Police vehicles seen outside hospital in Troy, Michigan after shooting

Police respond to a shooting at a hospital in Troy, Michigan, March 20, 2025. (WJBK)

"Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is on lockdown. One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly. No other information is available at this time," it concluded.

The hospital is about a 30-minute drive from downtown Detroit. A media conference with more details is expected soon. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.